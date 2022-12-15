A cat who has been named ‘the most unwanted in Britain’ has finally found her forever home - but now her owner needs some help.

A toothless cat who can’t meow has finally found her forever home after being labelled as ‘the most unwanted cat in Britain.’ Five-year-old Kato was handed into Cat’s Protection three times in two years after suffering from a range of health conditions and staff were worried that her rotten teeth were putting potential owners off.

But although Kato has found a loving family in time for Christmas, she has now developed a skin condition that is so severe that she will scratch herself until she bleeds. Kato’s new loving owner, Federica has set up a crowdfunding page to raise funds to get Kato the tests she needs, as insurers won’t cover the expensive vet bills due to a ‘’preexisting condition’.

Advertisement

Federica said: “Kato is very shy, she can’t meow but squeaks occasionally. Kato melts my heart with every day passing. Unfortunately since moving in with us in January Kato seemed to have developed a skin condition.

Most Popular

"When her condition flares up, Kato loses fur on her face and she scratches herself to the point of bleeding, at some point in the past her muscles were exposed due to it. Though Kato is “just” a cat, she’s really my baby and I never want to see her suffering.”

Advertisement

Kato was first given into Cats Protection in a bad way from a "multi-cat household" in mid-lockdown of 2020. Kato had to have all her teeth removed due to decay after arriving at the Milton Keynes branch in Bedfordshire and was then treated for a "mild digestive issue".

Britain’s most unwanted cat who can’t meow and is toothless has finally found her forever home in time for Xmas.

Advertisement

After initially being rehomed she was then returned to the centre not once but twice more by two prospective owners after developing an eye ulcer and needing "patience and care".

To treat the skin condition, Federica has already exhausted options including exclusion diets and steroids, but dermatologists suspect Kato may be allergic to something in her environment.

Advertisement

Federica is aiming to fundraise £2,500 on GoFundMe to pay for new tests. So far she has had £1515 in donations which have gone towards blood and skin testing which confirmed potential environment allergies including pollen, mites, feather and wool.

Isobel McCarroll, Field Veterinary Officer for Cats Protection, said: “We understand how worrying it can be to have a cat with an ongoing condition. When Kato left us she showed no signs of skin problems. Like all cats when they leave Cats Protection, Kato was covered by four weeks of insurance and we encourage owners to consider insurance long-term.”

Advertisement