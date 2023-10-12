Britain’s newly crowned ‘wonkiest pub’ set to go on auction months after the infamous Crooked House fire
The Tilted Barrel, which is now Britain’s ‘wonkiest pub’, after the Crooked House was notoriously burnt down and demolished is set to go on under the hammer
The newly crowned, ‘Britain’s wonkiest pub’ is now on the market for £178,000 - just months after the Crooked House fire. The Tilted Barrel, located in Tipton, West Midlands, is just five miles from where the Crooked House once stood.
The slanted Grade II listed Tilted Barrel is also wonky due to mining subsidence in the 1800s. New landlady Haych Mann took control of the pub in February this year, and spent time refurbishing it inside.
The once popular pub, which is around 20 years old, is now being sold at auction with a guide price of between £170,000 and £178,000. It’s due to go under the hammer later this month on October 25.
The agents description reads: “An opportunity to purchase a famous Black Country Public House, known as The Tilted Barrel comprising of a Grade II Listed two storey detached premises of brick construction surmounted by a pitched slate clad roof, prominently situated at the junction of High Street and Parkes Lane.
“The property was constructed circa mid 1800s and was affected by mining subsidence at an early stage, resulting in the pub’s recognisable crooked appearance and it is well documented in the media that since the recent demise of The Crooked House pub at Himley, the Tilted Barrel is regarded as the most crooked public house in the UK.”
Speaking after the Tilted Barrel took over the moniker of ‘Britain’s wonkiest pub’ following the Crooked House fire on August 5, she said: “It’s a bittersweet moment. Most of our regulars drank in the Crooked House too. I’m a local girl so I knew the pub well and we have lost an iconic pub in the Crooked House. So I’m both sad and proud at the same time to learn we might now have that title. It’s certainly not something I’m celebrating as the Crooked House was a landmark and a piece of Black Country history.”