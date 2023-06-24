British Gas is offering customers half price electricity every Sunday over the summer months through the PeakSave scheme. The energy firm says they will give costumes signed up to the scheme 50% off their electricity costs between 11am and 4pm every Sunday from this Sunday (June 25) until September 24.

The PeakSave scheme was introduced as part of the National Grid’s Demand Flexibility Service (DFS) during the winter. The aim of the scheme was to incentivise customers to use energy when national usage was lower rather than at the "peak times".

Anyone taking part in the scheme will receive credit from British Gas on their account. The payment will show up as "PeakSave Credit" on your bill and online energy statement and you will be sent a summary of what you have saved each month.

British Gas says the discount is available to both new and existing PeakSave customers - however, not every customer will be able to join the scheme. Only people with smart meters will be able to join.

British Gas: How to sign up for PeakSave Scheme