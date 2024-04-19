Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In the bizarre video, one of the masked yobs spots a first team shirt on a table and takes a pen to write his initials on the front. A spokesperson for Burton Albion FC said the other two also signed the shirt. The three burglars also walked off with players’ personal possessions - and protein bars!

The League One club released CCTV of the raiders roaming the dressing room and players' tunnel at the Pirelli stadium on Sunday 14 April, 2024 - the day after the team won 2-1 away against Stevenage FC. After taking valuables from the dressing room, they escaped by walking across the pitch.

