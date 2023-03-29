Busted fans replied to the band’s tweet with some having problems getting their hands on the pre-sale tickets.

Busted fans have left a slew of mixed responses under the band’s tweet about their pre-sale tickets. On their social page, the trio - Charlie Simpson, Matt Willis and James Bourne - asked their followers if they were having any luck getting their hands on the tickets for their upcoming tour.

On Twitter, they said: “Pre sale people how’s everyone doing?” It comes as the hit pop group announced the tour dates for their huge 20th anniversary tour. Busted are set to tour across the country, heading to 14 arenas from September.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Today, the pre-sale tickets went live at 9am on Ticketek, however it appears that some fans are experiencing large queues and technical issues. One of their followers said: “Been on this screen since 8:23am…… I don’t think it’s working out for me.”

Most Popular

Another person, who is facing similar issues, said: “Been stuck at 0s and loading a page for over 5 minutes after sitting in the queue for 30.”

A third frustrated fan added: “The amount of times it’s been ‘my turn’ to enter priority it then says it’s times out and restarts. I just want Plymouth tickets.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Had Lliverpool row a in my basket, typed my details in, went to pay, and got put in a queue, not happy if I’ve lost them” a fourth person wrote under their tweet.

Some fans were successful though, with many tweeting their confirmation emails and excited selfies. One said: “When I was a teenager, I had a dream: to go to the UK to attend a @Busted concert. Now I can say that I’m going to make it happen in Manchester…CANT WAIT! @JamesBourne @mattjwillis @CharlieSimpson hope to "meet you there"!!!”

(L-R) James Bourne, Matt Willis and Charlie Simpson of ‘Busted’ announce their 2016 Arena Tour at Soho Hotel on November 10, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will general sale tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets for the UK show will be available from 9am on March 31, 2023.

Busted full UK tour dates

Advertisement

Advertisement