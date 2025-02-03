Cadbury releases new range of bars that are perfect for sharing

Cadbury has today announced the launch of a new range of bars which divide up the chocolate according to who does all the cooking, books the holidays, remembers everyone’s birthday - and more.

Each bar in the new Cadbury Dairy Milk range is designed to make sharing with others easy, as each wrapper indicates which portion of the treat should be shared with who.

There are twelve relatable scenarios including "who drove" and "who slept" - with the former earning the lion's share of the bar and the latter receiving a more modest amount. Others include "who updates the shared calendar" and "who goes along to things", "who cooked", "who cleaned", and "who ate", and "who chose what to what watch" and "who let them choose what to watch."

The new range launches as a study of 2,000 adults by the nation’s favorite chocolate brand found generous Brits carry out up to an average of eleven helpful tasks for others, every single day. With small gestures of appreciation for those tasks helping to create a ripple effect of generosity.

Common acts for people surveyed around Lincolnshire include opening the door for someone else to walk through (72 per cent), doing the washing up (56 per cent), and giving directions to others (46 per cent). Other frequent good deeds include unnoticed chores such as tidying something up off the floor (53 per cent), driving someone where they need to be (43 per cent), and cooking for others (49 per cent).

Out of everyone surveyed, as many as 80 per cent spend time helping others in small, expected ways - but said they wouldn’t have it any other way. Reasons why include they ‘like being helpful towards others’ (85 per cent), ‘it’s part of my nature’ (84 per cent), and ‘it makes me feel good’ (52 per cent).

While 95 per cent said they appreciate it when someone does something helpful for them – even if it is something quite small like bringing them a cup of tea.

And although 17 per cent believe no one should expect thanks when carrying out generous everyday acts, 68 per cent ‘love receiving appreciation’ for jobs they’ve done. With 65 per cent admitting gratitude makes them feel happy.

The study, carried out through OnePoll, found while 25 per cent are guilty of forgetting to be thankful, 87 per cent agree it’s never too late to thank somebody for their generosity. It also emerged one good deed really does deserve another with 41 per cent agreeing such acts create a ripple effect of positivity benefitting everyone.

Connor Gould, Cadbury Dairy Milk Brand Manager, said: "We all know those unsung heroes who make our lives a little brighter – the ones who book the flights, remember everyone's birthdays, or simply do the weekly food shop. Our research has shown that sharing really is caring, and our new bars are a fun and delicious way to share a little appreciation with those generous people. Sometimes it really is just simple moments of gratitude, including sharing a chocolate bar, that matter the most to others and are the perfect way to show you care.”

TOP 20 EVERYDAY ACTS OF GENEROSITY:

1. Opening the door for someone else to walk through (61%)

2. Doing the washing up (53%)

3. Giving someone directions (44%)

4. Checking in with others to make sure they are ok (emotional support) (44%)

5. Unnoticed chores (e.g. picking up socks from the floor or changing a light bulb before anyone else does.) (44%)

6. Driving someone somewhere they need to be (42%)

7. Meal prep and / or cooking for the household (42%)

8. Remembering the way someone likes their tea or coffee (41%)

9. Changing the sheets (37%)

10. Offering advice and your own expertise (37%)

11. Organising trips (such as for family, friends, with your partner) (35%)

12. Offering to carry heavy bags (34%)

13. Making or buying someone’s lunch (34%)

14. Reminding others about people’s birthdays (32%)

15. Offering your expertise (29%)

16. Helping a colleague with work if you have extra time (28%)

17. Organising and paying for household subscriptions (27%)

18. Lending essentials to others (27%)

19. Doing a food shop for someone else (25%)

20. Offering tech support (25%)

The new range** of sharing bars is rolling out onto shelves in major retailers nationwide from now.