Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Research from Carers First suggests that 8% of carers say that they do not receive any support in their caring role.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Half of the respondents cited Carers First as a source of support, while 41% felt there was support in their wider community.

For example, Penny (not her real name, to protect her privacy) is a parent carer who looks after her thirteen-year-old son who has learning difficulties and autism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Penny needed support, she contacted Carers First which she said made a “serious difference” to her caring role, and to her family.

Carers First research suggests that nearly 1 in 10 carers do not have any source of support

Penny and her husband were struggling to spend quality time together due to her caring responsibilities and her husband working nights.

Penny said that she felt isolated, could not connect with loved ones in Bulgaria after their laptop broke down, and struggled with English as its not her first language.

Penny said: “The support from Carers First has been fantastic. Our support worker has helped us with a grant to purchase a laptop, which has been essential for us. It helps us to stay connected with family in Bulgaria, access online services and support, shop online, and allows Nathan to do his homework. The benefits of this are huge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Carers First has also assisted us with short breaks for our son which have made it possible for us to have some quality time as a couple which we don’t often get. The support we have received has made a serious difference to us as a family."

Kehinde James started volunteering for Carers First in 2019. She runs a support group called Self-Care for Carers (SCFC), where carers can openly discuss the demands and challenges which come with their role.

She said: "Our monthly meetings provide a safe space for group members to express honestly what is actually happening in their lives: the demands, challenges, expectations, insecurities and ill-health, without being judged or criticised.

"Often carers are not only caring for someone through illness, but some are also in ill-health themselves. By sharing experiences, group members realise they are not alone and together we support each other.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carers First provides a range of support for carers. The charity has been operating for more than 30 years, providing carers with personalised information and tailored support to meet their needs.

Carers First are available to help in one or more of the following areas: Looking after yourself, carers wellbeing assessments, connecting you with other carers, taking breaks, getting financial support, help with everyday tasks, planning ahead, handling legal matters, and managing work or education.

Carers First supports carers face to face in nine regions across the country and provides online support carers anywhere. Your donations will help us support more carers.

If you are caring for someone and would like to find out what support Carers First’s groups can offer, please visit our website www.carerfirst.org.uk or call our helpline on 0300 303 1555.