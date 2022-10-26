Could pig vomit have finally helped solve a century long mystery of a Mars meteorite? One Glasgow student may have made the messy breakthrough

A mystery that has lasted over a century regarding where a piece of a Mars meteor came from may have been solved by a Glasgow student , in no small part due to the digestive problems pigs may have had from around a specific area of the USA.

Dr. Aine O’Brien , an environmental and planetary organic geochemist at the University of Glasgow, took on the task of discovering how the Lafayette meteor ended up in a drawer at Perdue University, Indiana in 1929 when no one could remember where it came from.