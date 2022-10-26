Century old Lafayette meteorite mystery may be solved thanks to pig vomit
Could pig vomit have finally helped solve a century long mystery of a Mars meteorite? One Glasgow student may have made the messy breakthrough
A mystery that has lasted over a century regarding where a piece of a Mars meteor came from may have been solved by a Glasgow student, in no small part due to the digestive problems pigs may have had from around a specific area of the USA.
Dr. Aine O’Brien, an environmental and planetary organic geochemist at the University of Glasgow, took on the task of discovering how the Lafayette meteor ended up in a drawer at Perdue University, Indiana in 1929 when no one could remember where it came from.
"It’s a meteorite from Mars and these are really rare. That alone makes it really precious and not all of those meteorites from Mars are in as pristine condition as Lafayette." Dr. O’Brien told BBC News. "It must have been picked up pretty soon after it fell because otherwise, the outer edge would have weathered away."