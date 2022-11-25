Asda’s festive season of food continues as the humble donut gets spruced up for Christmas 2022

Asda recognises the humdrum food that sometimes gets passed around the workplace or community gatherings can sometimes make Christmas seem a little, well, bland. As much as we all love a mince pie in the lead up to Christmas Day, sometimes don’t we all just long for something a little different?

Asda thinks we do and have introduced their very first Christmas Tree Donut Box to change up the festival palette a little for 2022. The donuts are iced in pine tree green icing, sprinkled with candy Christmas ornaments and, for those of us with a sweet tooth, come in packs of ten. You could always share one or two…

The packaging itself continues the Christmas theme and rather than a simple paper and plastic windowed bag that your average jam doughnut comes in. To compliment the festive nature of the donuts, the boxes themselves are triangular in shape with the window to peek into the sweet treats shaped like a Christmas tree .

In their announcement regarding the donuts, Asda wrote “the donuts come as an amazing alternative to high-street favourites such as Krispy Kreme . With a single donut at the high-street retailer coming in at £2.55, shoppers looking to purchase a dozen will fork over £18.95. At £3.50, it’s clear that Asda’s Christmas Tree Donut Box takes the cake… – er, donut – in terms of value.”

