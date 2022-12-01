The Christmas fan insists this one trick will make any tree look “seamless and perfect” - and it will set you back just a couple of quid

A mum has shared how to make even the most sparse Christmas tree look catalogue-ready - using one easy trick. Nia Wells, 29, would spend hours each day wandering around looking at festive displays in shops - and wished she could make her own decorations look so perfect.

The avid Christmas lover realised she could create a full-looking tree just by hanging her baubles differently. She simply replaced the hanging strings on her baubles with wire hooks - and hooked them as deep into the tree as possible.

This way, the hangings are not visible - and the tree looks much more full. Nia, from Reston in the US , said she simply worked it out by trial and error - but now she does it every year.

The hooks cost as little as £2 and can be bought at most major stores, even in the UK . Nia, a mum-of-one, said: "When I used to look round shops I would wonder how the trees looked so good.

"I realised it was because you couldn’t see the hooks showing. I wanted a better way of creating that look than just stuffing the baubles between the branches and hoping they wouldn’t fall off."

Nia admitted her tree gets endless compliments from visitors who can’t understand how she made her tree look so good. She said: "It just makes your tree look seamless and perfect.

"And the amazing thing is, if your tree isn’t too full, you can do the same thing with slightly bigger baubles. That way you wouldn’t even be able to tell it’s sparse."

Nia said not only is the hack budget-friendly and effective, but it’s also sturdy - and won’t see your baubles fall and break. The method has withstood the threats posed by her four-year-old daughter and even their kitten - and the baubles remained securely in position.

After sharing the hack on TikTok , users praised the hack - because it was so unexpectedly simple. One hailed it "genius" while another said she had "cracked the code."

