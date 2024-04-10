Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dramatic video shows officers complete a number of early morning raids where police say they found class A drugs and a machete.

In the footage, police can be seen cutting and ramming the front door of two properties, before running into and searching the homes.

The searches took place at four separate addresses across Stoke-on-Trent on April 10. According to police, crack and heroin, cutting agents, cash, a machete, scales and mobile phones were found.

Police have arrested four people on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug. Three men aged 24, 48 and 56, and a 54-year-old woman, all from the Stoke-on-Trent area, currently remain in custody.

Police raid property.

Detective Sergeant Rich Hudson, of the major organised crime team, said: “This morning we have carried out a number of coordinated warrants in the area and seized a significant quantity of class A drugs consistent with drug supply. We are determined to target and disrupt any drug activity in our communities, especially county lines dealing, which has a devastating impact on our area as well as the individuals involved.”