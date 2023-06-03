Many phone users will be making this one common mistake that is killing their phone batteries faster than normal - here’s how to make your phone battery last longer

Mobile phone users could be making this one common mistake when it comes to using their phones. With the warmer weather making its appearance, it’s important to know that heat can actually kill your phone battery and shorten its lifespan.

Batteries inside many mobile devices will die quicker when exposed to heat, including the copious amounts of sunshine we’re currently experiencing in the UK. But all is not lost and there are many tips and tricks to prolong the lifespan of your beloved mobile phone.

Phones can easily become vulnerable to warmer weather, including the temperatures exceeding 25°C in many parts of the country. Heat from the sun can cause damage to internal circuits and batteries and inevitably kill off your phone faster than normal.

Continued heat exposure could also lead to data loss or screen damage and even other performance issues, like a lagging, slow phone. However, there are a few ways to keep your phone cool and prolong battery life.

How to protect your phone from heat damage

Take off the case

A chunky phone case can add an extra layer of insulation around your phone and trap the heat it releases. Let your phone breathe by removing the case which could help reduce the temperature of your device.

Avoid using device while it’s charging

When your phone is charging, it can cause the device to get warmer and using multiple apps can cause the phone to work harder. Using apps and texting whilst the phone is charging can cause the phone to even overheat and stop working, or cause performance issues.

Don’t try extreme cooling measures

Avoid putting your phone anywhere that is too cold, like a fridge or even a freezer. Materials inside the phone can expand in the heat or contract in the cold and these sudden changes could cause extreme wear inside the device.

Keep away from other tech

Do not let your phone rest on other tech, such as a laptop or tablet. These devices are also at risk of overheating and resting devices on each other can cause additional warmth and potential damage to all devices involved.

Switch off phone when not in use

Phones have the opportunity to cool down when they are switched off entirely. If phones are left turned on but inactive, this still gives the device an opportunity to overheat.

Using your phone in extreme weather could cause your phone to die faster than usual

Turning your phone off occasionally gives the technology inside a chance to rest and reduce the average temperature of your device.

Do not leave in direct sunlight

This one might be a little obvious but leaving your phone in direct sunlight will cause the device to get warmer and increase the risk of battery damage. Move your phone into a shaded spot to reduce the amount of heat it is exposed to.

Dim your screen

An exceptionally bright screen could be an indication that the central processing unit (CPU) inside the device is overheating. Lowering the brightness of your phone’s screen can give the CPU a rest and hopefully lower the phone’s overall temperature.

Use the correct, undamaged charger

We’re all guilty of using a third party, cheaper charger to power our phones, but a cheap charger or even a damaged good charger can charge your phone in a way that contributes to overheating. If you notice your phone is feeling warmer than usual, check for damage around the phone’s port, the cable and the plug.

Close apps

Closing down apps that you are not currently using can help prevent your phone from overheating. Every additional open app will make your phone work harder and increase its temperature.

Delete unused apps

Some apps you’ve not touched for ages could still be running in the background of your phone, making the CPU work overtime to keep your phone powered, which will result in your phone getting warmer. By uninstalling all unused apps, you are reducing how hard your phone has to work and therefore reducing its temperature.

Update your phone and apps