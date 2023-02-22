Water bills are set to increase by 7.5% in 2023 - luckily, TikTok is awash with savvy social media users who have shared their best hacks to keep costs down.

With the cost of living crisis still prevalent in 2023, many households are continuing to look for innovative ways to save money this year. It’s not just the cost of electricity and gas that is rocketing - water bills in England and Wales are set to increase by 7.5% in April.

Water UK said the 7.5% increase would see customers pay around £1.23 per day on average. That’s an increase of 8p per day or an extra £31 more per year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To help, bathroom expert Warren Kinloch from Bathroom Deal has explored TikTok which is awash with savvy social media users who have shared their best hacks to keep water bills down. Here are five of the best hacks he found.

Most Popular

Best hacks to save money on your water bill according to TikTok

Use the small button on a dual toilet flush

Warren said: “This hack from TikTok’s @ThatPropertyGuy is great, and not one that many people consider. There is a huge difference between the amount of water used, and the amount you’re charged each month, when pushing the small or large buttons on a dual flush.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The smaller button uses much less water, around four to six litres per flush, whereas the larger button can use up to 9 litres. I would recommend using the smaller button as often as possible to cut down your water usage and bill.”

Save cold water from when you first turn the shower or bath on

“This viral hack from TikToker @annamasiello has over 4.8 million views, and I can completely see why.This user clearly has a love for sustainable living, and the tip she offers here is a great way to save money on your water bills.

“When you first turn on the shower or bath, and you’re waiting for the water to warm up, collect the cold water in a container to reuse. You can use this to water plants or even put it through a filter to drink - this is a fantastic zero waste solution.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Re-using bath water through your outside hose

“Similarly to the previous hack, if you are more of a bath person you can still use the leftover water as opposed to letting it run down the drain. TikTok user @Nancy_Birtwhistle explains this perfectly in her video of the hack originally used in the 1970s.

“You can use your hose pipe to go from the full bath and out into your garden to water the plants. You can also use it to wash your patio or even your car if the hose is able to reach.”

Water UK said the 7.5% increase would see customers pay around £1.23 per day on average. That’s an increase of 8p per day or an extra £31 more per year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Use a shower timer

“There are some great TikTok videos of people starting to use shower timers. Whilst you can purchase them from most home stores, you can just as easily use your phone and jump out of the shower once the timer goes off. Although a relatively simple hack, cutting down your shower time by just one minute could save you over £70 per year.”

Regularly check your toilet for leaks

“Whilst you can purchase leak detectors, TikToker @mitchcouch shares an ingenious hack meaning you can check for toilet leaks regularly with something you’re likely to already have - food colouring.

Advertisement

Advertisement