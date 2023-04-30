Deliveroo has announced a range of bank holiday deals including major UK restaurants and supermarkets. The delivery service revealed an extensive list of discounts ready to be used from Monday.

Whether you’re resting on this May bank holiday or taking advantage of the better weather, you can save money on food and drink at participating brands including Asda, Pret and Morrisons. Here’s the full list of Deliveroo discounts available from May bank holiday.

Deliveroo deals available this bank holiday

Vietnamese restaurant Pho are offering free delivery when you spend £20 or more

Rosa’s Thai are offering free sweetcorn patties (typically priced at £7) when customers spend £25 or more.

Pret have launched a BOGOF (Buy one get one free) deal for bank holiday Monday. Get two for the price of one on the new Iced Drinks range, exclusively available on Deliveroo. Flavours include Applejito (Cloudy apple, mint & lime), Berry Bliss (Blackberry), Feelin Peachy (Peach, pineapple & passionfruit) and Rhuberry Breeze (Rhubarb & Strawberry)

Joe & The Juice have a nationwide discount available for all food and drink items on their menu. Save 20% when you spend £20 or more.

Deliveroo grocery and supermarket deals this bank holiday

Asda, Waitrose, Morrisons, Co-op and Sainsbury’s are offering free delivery on groceries when you spend £30 or more. The offer ends May 31.

Perfect for bank holiday outings, Morrisons are offering 20% off a range of BBQ sides on Deliveroo. The list includes:

