Doctor Who has announced Ru Paul’s Drag Race star Jinkx Monsoon will be joining the cast of its upcoming series. The award-winning actress, singer and two-time RuPaul’s Drag Race winner will appear in a ‘major role’ in the new series alongside new doctor Ncuti Gatwa.

Jinkx has cultivated an international fanbase after winning two seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race including an All Stars season where she was crowned “Queen of Queens”, competing against other winners of the show. The Drag Race winner joins Doctor Who after completing her sell out run on Broadway, where she made her highly-anticipated debut as Matron ‘Mama’ Morton in Broadway’s longest-running show, Chicago.

Her run on Broadway was a historic moment for the LGBTQIA+ community, as she became the first drag queen to play the role of Mama Morton, breaking box office records in her extended eight week run.

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies said: “In a galaxy of comets and supernovas, here comes the biggest star of all. Jinkx Monsoon is on a collision course with the TARDIS, and Doctor Who will never be the same again.”

Jinkx added: “I’m honoured, thrilled, and utterly excited to join Doctor Who! Russell T Davies is a visionary and a brilliant writer - I can’t wait to get into the weeds with him and the crew! I hope there’s room in the TARDIS for my luggage.”

The American performer is the latest star to be announced for the new BBC series alongside Ncuti who will become the show’s new Time Lord later this year. Also appearing in the new series is Coronation Street actress Millie Gibson as the Doctor’s companion, Ruby Sunday.