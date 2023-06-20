Lottery players are being urged to check their numbers as a UK ticket holder has won a life-changing £55 million on the National Lottery Euromillions jackpot.

The UK winner won the astonishing prize in the draw on Tuesday night (June 20)

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: “What a night for UK EuroMillions players, as a single ticket-holder has scooped tonight’s life-changing £55m EuroMillions jackpot! This is the second EuroMillions jackpot win in the UK so far this month, after another lucky ticket-holder won an incredible £111.7m in the draw on Friday June 2.

“Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight’s lucky winner. Thanks to National Lottery players, £30m is generated every week for Good Causes across the country. This money supports projects across the nation, with a total of more than 670,000 grants – to projects both big and small – having been made across the UK to date.”

Britain’s biggest EuroMillions winner so far remains the lucky person who claimed £195 million in July last year. After winning the fortune, the player opted not to go public. Before that, the UK record was held by Joe and Jess Thwaite - a couple from Gloucestershire who pocketed £184 million in May 2022.

Euromillions winning numbers for Tuesday June 20