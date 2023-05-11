The playlist has been compiled by Cinch in time for the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final in Liverpool

The Eurovision Song Contest comes to Liverpool this week, and songs from across the continent are being listened to ahead of the fabulous event. As part of the preparation, online car marketplace Cinch has compiled the ultimate Eurovision Song Contest playlist.

Looking at the participating countries in this year's contest, Cinch has scoured YouTube to discover the top 50 most-viewed Eurovision songs of all time from competing nations. Stealing the top spot with 169 million views is Israel’s 2018 Eurovision entry – Toy by singer Netta. This quirky, upbeat pop song achieved first place with 212 points from the jury and 317 points from the televote.

Advertisement

Advertisement

‘Spaceman’ by the iconic Sam Ryder is sitting at number 41 with 9.8 million YouTube views. Last year, the Essex-based singer was responsible for single-handedly turning the UK’s Eurovision fortunes on its head.

Most Popular

Sam was voted runner-up in 2022, coming second to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra. In fact, if it wasn’t for Sam’s stunning entry and subsequent 466 points, the UK would never have been chosen to host the 2023 contest on behalf of Ukraine.

Sam Sheehan, motoring editor at cinch, said: “The UK will host the song contest for the first time since 1998, with thousands of people flocking to Liverpool for a slice of the mixed music pie on May 13.

“Whether you’re driving your Mercedes to Merseyside to see the final in person (lucky you for getting a ticket!) or zooming your Audi across shops to pick up essential Eurovision party snacks and decorations, you need the ultimate Eurovision playlist to hype you up.”

Mae Muller will represent the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest this weekend. Photo: Getty Images

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sam continued: "With upwards of 100,000 tickets predicted to have been sold for the nine events in the competition, there are going to be a lot of people who are travelling to celebrate Eurovision. Whether your journey will be a quick car journey from Carlisle or a flight from Finland, our playlist will get the party started way in advance."