Everyone called Elizabeth can get free cinema tickets this weekend - how to claim

An audience of cinema goers enjoying popcorn - can you guess which of them is called Elizabeth? (Credit: Adobe)

To acknowledge the Platinum Jubilee 2022, Showcase Cinemas are running a promotion in which anyone called Elizabeth can get free cinema tickets on Friday 3 June.

Other variations on Elizabeth are accepted too. People can claim free cinema tickets from Showcase cinemas if their name is Liz, Lizzie, Eliza, Elissa, Elisa, Elise, Elsie, Elisabet, Beth, Betty, Bet, Bess, Bessie, Betsy, Betsey, Alisa, Lisel, Liselle, Lesetta, Lib, Libby, Libbie, Tetsy, Tetty, Tibbie, Bethia, Lisabette, Lisabetta, Lisbeth, Elspie, Elspeth, Else, Elisabeth, Elisabete, Lusa, Erzsebet or Lise.

How to claim it

To receive the free ticket, individuals will have to provide photo ID (such as a drivers’ license or passport) to confirm their name is in fact Elizabeth.

There are 18 Showcase Cinemas around the country: Greenhithe in Kent, Bristol, Coventry, Derby, Glasgow, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool, Nottingham, Paisley, Peterborough, Reading, Southampton, Teesside, Bristol, Cardiff, and Glasgow.

Each of these locations are participating in the scheme.

If an Elizabeth (or a Lisbeth) went to the Showcase Cinema in Cardiff to see Top Gun: Maverick at 3:40pm today, she could watch it for free - but if she brought a Kate, an Osbert, a James, an Adam, a Jessica, or an Ifunanya, each of them would be expected to pay £9.20 for the privilege of seeing Tom Cruise’s death defying aerial stunts.

The free cinema ticket marketing promotion ends on Friday 3 June, but Elizabeths are eligible for free popcorn on Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 as well.