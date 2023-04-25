Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso has responded to rumours that he is dating pop megastar Taylor Swift. Rumours of the pair dating began to circulate following Swift’s split from longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn. The news set the internet a buzz following a blind submission to popular celeb gossip Instagram page DeuxMoi.

Now, Alonso has used Swift’s popular song ‘Karma’ from her latest album ‘Midnights’ to poke fun at the rumour. In his latest TikTok clip the 41-year-old can be seen sitting on his phone with the song playing over the top. He ends the video by winking and smiling at the camera.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Swift says "karma is my boyfriend" on the track, so the F1 driver might be trolling those who believe he’s dating her. Or perhaps Alonso is confirming the rumours. Reports from a few Spanish magazines also claimed they were not officially dating, but that the couple had been seeing each other for about a week.

Most Popular

The news comes after Swift has been spotted out with members of her famous squad including Blake Lively, Haim and Gigi Hadid. Giving us big break up era energy that we love to see.

Over the Easter weekend, news broke that Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn had split after six years together. This comes after rumours started to swirl when Alwyn had been noticeably absent from the Eras performances so far.

Advertisement

Advertisement

People first confirmed the news that the couple split after six years together. Swift began dating the Conversations with Friends actor in 2016. Entertainment Tonight reported the breakup was ‘amicable and happened a few weeks ago, saying: “It was not dramatic. The relationship had just run its course. It’s why Alwyn hasn’t been spotted at any shows.”

Though rumours are beginning to circulate that the split is no longer amicable. Following her outings with the likes of Haim, Lively and Hadid they all took to Instagram to unfollow the actor.

Advertisement

Advertisement