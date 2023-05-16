Register
Facebook and Instagram paid verification starts in UK as Meta roll out Twitter Blue-style service

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 16th May 2023, 17:00 BST

Facebook and Instagram’s owner Meta has introduced a paid verification service in the UK just months after Elon Musk’s Twitter Blue. Users of the service will be able to brandish a blue tick on their profile from just £9.99 per month.

The verification service has already been rolled out in the US, Australia and New Zealand and is set to start in the UK from today. Users who registered interest in the service when previously prompted will have first access to the programme before it becomes available to the rest of the UK.

Meta has stated the badge will protect users from impersonation and allow users to ‘access a real person’ if they encounter problems with their account.

    According to the support pages for the platform, the new subscription service will not block other notable figures or brands from obtaining a verification badge for free.

    Elon Musk implemented a similar system for Twitter users at the end of the last year. The service, known as Twitter blue, saw thousands of celebrities, journalists and more lose their legacy blue ticks.

