FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: Player ratings announced with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo downgraded
Karim Benzema is the joint highest rated player after a great season with Real Madrid which saw him win the Champions League and La Liga title
The new edition of FIFA is being touted by many as potentially the best game to come from the franchise in recent years.
When the new ratings are released, people can start to build their teams now and get excited for the new edition.
When is FIFA 23 released?
People who have pre-ordered certain versions of the game can receive full access to the game three days before its general release date, and will be able to play on 27 September.
It will be released at stores all over the UK on Friday, 30 September 2022.
Who are the highest rated players in FIFA 23?
- Karim Benzema - 91 - Real Madrid
- Robert Lewandowski - 91 - Barcelona
- Kylian Mbappe - 91 - PSG
- Kevin De Bruyne - 91 - Manchester City
- Lionel Messi - 91 - PSG
- Mohamed Salah - 90 - Liverpool
- Virgil Van Dijk - 90 - Liverpool
- Cristiano Ronaldo - 90 - Manchester United
- Thibaut Courtois - 90 - Real Madrid
- Manuel Neuer - 90 - Bayern Munich
- Neymar JR - 89 - PSG
- Heung Min Son - 89 - Spurs
- Sadio Mane - 89 - Liverpool
- Joshua Kimmich - 89 - Bayern Munich
- Casemiro - 89 - Manchester United
- Alisson - 89 - Liverpool
- Harry Kane - 89 - Spurs
- Ederson - 89 - Manchester City
- N’Golo Kante - 89 - Chelsea
- Jan Oblak - 89 - Atletico Madrid
- Erling Haaland - 88 - Manchester City
- Toni Kroos - 88 - Real Madrid
- Marquinhos - 88 - PSG
How to buy FIFA 23
People can still pre-order FIFA 23 and purchase it from Game. It costs £64.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series X, £54.99 on PS4 and Xbox One and £34 on Nintendo Switch.
You can also purchase the game from Amazon too. For PS5 it costs £64.99 and £54.99 for PS4. The game costs £69.99 on Xbox Series X and £59.99 on Xbox One.
