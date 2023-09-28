Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike

Which flights to Italy are cancelled? UK airports and airlines affected including easyJet and British Airways
Italian aiport workers are set to walk out, demanding increased pay and better job security
and live on Freeview channel 276
Flights to Italy are set to be cancelled or delayed on Friday (29 September) as ground crew and airport workers across the country will hold 24-hour strike.
According to Crisis24, easyJet flight attendants will also walk off the job from 13:00 to 17:00 on Friday.
Advertisement
Advertisement
ITA Airways has cancelled 73 domestic flights and disruption is expected on routes operated by other airlines.
Authorities have stated that the strike will not impact previously scheduled continental and chartered flights to islands between 07:00-10:00 and 18:00-21:00.
Trade unions including Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl, Uiltrasporti and Ugl Trasporto aereo are demanding greater job security and increased pay in line with rising inflation.
Rome’s Fiumicino airport posted a notice of the strike on social media, warning travellers to check their flight status with their airline in advance.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jet2 has warned customers with flights booked to Italy that flights could be disrupted. The airline said details regarding the impact of the strike action are still being finalised by authorities but all its flights are currently planned to go ahead as scheduled.
The strikes follow a previous walkout by Italian airport workers which took place on Friday 8 September.
Affected airports at the time included Gatwick and Heathrow, and British Airways, easyJet and Vueling were among the airlines with flights disrupted. The affected Italian airports included Milan Malpensa, Venice, Treviso and Verona.
Walk outs were also originally planned to take place on Saturday 16 September however easyJet told NationalWorld that the national industrial action of ground staff “is no longer taking place so there is no impact on our operations.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
At the time of disruption on Friday 8 September easyJet advised passengers to monitor their flight’s status in case it is impacted by disruption.
In a statement issued the airline said: "We have been advised of a national strike action in Italy on Friday 8 September which may affect critical areas in the airport.
"We expect that there may be delays and some disruption due to the industrial action, therefore we advise all customers to check the status of their flight on our Flight Tracker, either on our mobile app or website: www.easyjet.com/en/flight-tracker.
"Although this situation is outside of our control, we would like to apologise to any affected passengers for the inconvenience caused."
Which flights to Italy are cancelled?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Listed are the flights going from the UK to Italy which were cancelled on Friday 8 September due to strikes.
Gatwick Airport
- 11:45 easyJet flight to Verona EZY8336
- 12:10 British Airways flight to Verona BA2597
- 12:10 Vueling flight to Verona VY9950
- 14:10 easyJet flight to Milan Linate EZY8290
- 14:25 Vueling flight to Rome VY6224
- 15:00 Vueling flight to Florence VY6206
- 17:20 easyJet flight to Catania EZY8288
- 17:30 easyJet flight to Venice EZY8296
- 18:00 easyJet flight to Verona EZY8338
- 18:25 easyJet flight to Naples EJU8342
Heathrow Airport
- 10:35 British Airways flight to Milan BA574
- 12:25 British Airways flight to Bologna BA542