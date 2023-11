Nine-year-old Ohad Munder was one of the Israeli hostages freed by Hamas over the weekend

This is the touching moment that nine-year-old Israeli hostage Ohad Munder was reunited with his family after he was freed by Hamas alongside his mother Keren and grandmother Ruti.

Twenty-four hostages were freed after a four-day cease-fire agreement was made between Israel and Hamas. Hamas has agreed to release one Israeli hostage for every three prisoners freed under the truce.