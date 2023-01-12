Glassdoor has released a list of the best places to work in the UK according to employee reviews. If you’re looking for a new challenge in the new year you might want to take a look to see if any of these companies take your fancy.
January is well-known for people looking to switch jobs as they enter the new year. To help you out, Glassdoor has revealed the UK’s 50 best places to work in 2023 to help workers find a job they love.
Advertisement
Unlike other workplace awards, Glassdoor winners are determined solely by the anonymous feedback of millions of employees. Workers voluntarily provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer over the past year.
The Best Places to Work list comes at a time when workers in the UK face significant economic uncertainty. With hiring set to remain challenging throughout 2023, companies with strong reputations as great places to work stand apart from the competition. It is also easier to attract and retain talent, with Glassdoor research finding satisfied employees are 19% less likely to apply for new roles.
Advertisement
“The past year brought extreme highs and lows for job seekers and employees, but despite an increasingly uncertain job market, Glassdoor data shows there are still companies hyper-focused on creating outstanding employee experiences,” said Christian.
Advertisement
Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor Chief Executive Officer added: “It’s encouraging to see companies doubling down on employee mental health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion, competitive benefits and flexible work environments as we head into 2023. I sincerely congratulate all of the Best Places to Work winners.”
Advertisement
The UK’s top 10 companies to work for & average base salary
1. Bain & Company - £77.764.70
Advertisement
2. ServiceNow - £83,390.78
3. Boston Consulting Group - £79,619.63
Advertisement
4. Equinix - £51,566.55
5. Ocado Technology - £59,585.35
Advertisement
6. Mastercard - £79,283.86
7. Google - £63,375.12
Advertisement
8. Arup - £42,195.93
9. Salesforce - £74,611.38
Advertisement
10. Version 1 - £51,542.19
Advertisement
Top 50 companies to work for the in UK according to Glassdoor reviews
1. Bain & Company
Advertisement
2. ServiceNow
3. Boston Consulting Group
Advertisement
4. Equinix
5. Ocado Technology
Advertisement
6. Mastercard
7. Google
Advertisement
8. Arup
9. Salesforce
Advertisement
10. Version 1
11. Softcat
Advertisement
12. BlackRock
13. Microsoft
Advertisement
14. Adobe
15. Novuna
Advertisement
16. Imagination Technologies
17. Johnson & Johnson
Advertisement
18. SAP
19. Wise
Advertisement
20. Capgemini Invent
21. Office for National Statistics
Advertisement
22. Cromwell Tools
23. Mott MacDonald
Advertisement
24. SUSE
25. Cisco Systems
Advertisement
26. Dell Technologies
27. Baringa Partners
Advertisement
28. Schroders
29. Bloomberg L.P.
Advertisement
30. S&P Global
31. Syngenta
Advertisement
32. Deloitte
33. VMware
Advertisement
34. Awin
35. Diageo
Advertisement
36. Apple
37. RBC
Advertisement
38. Fidelity International
39. Kainos
Advertisement
40. Dishoom
41. Goldman Sachs
Advertisement
42. Siemens
43. NFU Mutual
Advertisement
44. Avanade
45. McKinsey & Company
Advertisement
46. Heathrow Airport
47. Expedia Group
Advertisement
48. Computacenter
49. Accenture
Advertisement
50. Procter & Gamble
Advertisement