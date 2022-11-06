Tickets to the Glastonbury Festival 2023 have now sold out after going on sale at 9am this morning after a See Tickets technical error saw sales stall.

The musical extravaganza, which actually takes place in the village of Pilton, a few miles down the road from the town of Glastonbury, has seen the cost to attend go from £265 this year to £335 in 2023. In a statement on Twitter, festival organiser Emily Eavis, said: "We have tried very hard to minimise the increase in price on the ticket but we’re facing enormous rises in the costs of running this vast show, whilst still recovering from the huge financial impact of two years without a festival because of Covid.

While tickets to the famous festival are usually snapped up in around 30 minutes, a problem with the See Tickets website meant the process took much longer this morning. At around 9.50am they Tweeted: “We’re working on a technical problem. If you’re trying to book @glastonbury tickets please bear with us - we’ll be back up and running soon.”

On Thursday (November 3), tickets including coach travel went on sale and also sold out in the blink of an eye. Glastonbury’s official twitter account tweeted only 23 minutes after the ticket release saying: "The Glastonbury 2023 coach + ticket packages on sale this evening have now all been sold."

Those lucky enoughto secure their entry into the hallowed ground will be heading for a stay on the farm from June 21 to 25 next year. Despite its massive size - the festival site is more than a mile and a half across, with an eight-and-a-half-mile perimeter, and is attended by more than 200,000 people - there is always a scrum for tickets with many left disappointed at missing out.

How fast did Glastonbury sell out 2023?

The event eventually did sell out after going on sale this morning at 9am. In the rush to secure a place in front on the Pyramid Stage, confirmation all tickets had been snapped up just came just after 10am.

The Official Glastonbury Twitter account said: “Tickets for Glastonbury 2023 have now Sold Out. Thank you to everyone who bought one and we’re sorry to those of you who missed out, on a morning when demand far exceeded supply. There will be a resale of any cancelled or returned tickets in spring 2023.”

The first wave of Glastonbury tickets sold out in 23 minutes according to organisers.

Glastonbury headliners 2023 - rumours for next year’s festival

No acts have officially been announced for the event, but strong rumours abound.

Contenders for prestigious slots on the Pyramid Stage include Arctic Monkeys, Elton John and Rihanna.

