Greggs launches free hot drink and bake deal: how to get it, and when will it end?

Greggs has launched a new deal involving a free hot drink and bake.

Greggs has launched a brand new deal in stores across the UK where you can get a free hot drink and bake.

The fan favourite bakery launched the deal on Monday October 3 which includes newly launched products like the seasonal Pumpkin Spice Latte as well as the much loved Steak Bake.

To claim the freebies all you have to do is download the Greggs app, which will not only give you this great offer but comes with some other fun benefits.

Most Popular

A spokesperson for Greggs said: “The Greggs App rewards customers every time they shop. From sandwiches to sweet treats, hot drinks to bakes, each time a purchase is made, customers get a new stamp. Collect 9 stamps in a category and the 10th item will be free.

Advertisement

Greggs has more than 2,200 outlets across the UK and still plans to add hundreds more.

“The app also offers customers to skip the queue via Click + Collect, exclusive offers, giveaways and a free birthday sweet treat, because no birthday is complete without a Greggs…”

Here’s everything you need to know about the deal like what’s included and how long it’s on for.

How long does the Greggs free hot drink and bake deal last?

Advertisement

Deals like this don’t usually last long, however, Greggs announced that this special offer will last for the rest of the year.

The offer kicked off on Monday October 3, and will end on January 2, 2023.

What Greggs products are free?

Advertisement

The deal will include a free bake or roll, such as the Steak Bake or Vegan Sausage Roll in addition to the usual free regular hot drink.

The hot drinks include their range of 100% fairtrade coffees as well as hot chocolate, and teas. This offer is not exclusive to season treats too, so you will be able to get a free Pumpkin Spice Latte to fill your autumn needs.

How to get the Greggs App

The Greggs app is available for download on iOs and Android via their specific App stores.

Advertisement

All you need to do is click on the app store, search for Greggs and download the app from there.