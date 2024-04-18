Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man who fired a gun at rival gang members in a busy street has been convicted of firearms offences.

The terrifying incident happened on the evening of May 27 last year, when a blue R-Type VW Golf sped along Park Lane, before coming to an abrupt stop in the middle of the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As passers-by scattered, a man wearing a balaclava pulled a gun from his waistband and fired at the vehicle. One of the people in the car tried to fire back but his weapon jammed. The car sped off, while the shooter fled on foot.

Last week (April 10), Ricardo Anderson, 21, of Manor Road, Tottenham, was convicted at the Old Bailey of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life and attempted grievous bodily harm.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Rhiain John said: “This incident took place in a busy street, on a warm summer’s evening where people were out and shops were open. Terrified onlookers including children sought refuge in shops and scrambled for safety behind parked cars.

“Ricardo Anderson had absolutely no concern for them at all. But for sheer luck this could have been a murder investigation.”

Ricardo Anderson shot at a car in a busy Tottenham street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC John said: “From our enquiries we established the incident was part of an ongoing dispute involving rival gangs in the area.

“We worked tirelessly using CCTV, witness and forensic evidence that would help prove Anderson’s guilt. These kinds of offences are taken incredibly seriously and we do everything in our power to identify and prosecute those responsible.”

Following the shooting, police recovered shell casings and examined CCTV footage. Detectives found that half an hour earlier a group had been in the area to film a music video.

One man was seen on the footage wearing a distinctive blue North Face tracksuit, black trainers, and a balaclava. He was the man firing at the car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CCTV footage from a nearby shop captured the same man without his face covered, allowing officers to identify him as Ricardo Anderson. He was arrested on May 31 and charged on June 1. He will be sentenced on May 22 this year.