A poll of 2,000 adults found that 45 per cent have never sought assistance regarding their energy bills - whether that be turning to loved ones or seeking professional advice | SWNS

Half of consumers who struggle with their energy bills have never asked for help.

A poll of 2,000 adults found 39 per cent have difficulty managing them, but 45 per cent have never sought assistance – whether that be turning to loved ones or seeking professional advice.

Reasons for this include belief they wouldn’t qualify for the support (34 per cent), stigma or embarrassment (28 per cent), and lack of information (26 per cent).

A fifth believe there isn’t enough energy advice out there.

And more than four in 10 (42 per cent) are worried about how they are going to keep on top of things this winter.

The research was commissioned by British Gas as part of its independent charitable trust - British Gas Energy Trust - which has partnered with the Post Office and eight local community-based charities to offer free, drop-in events at post offices across the UK this winter.

Abi Robins, director of responsible business at British Gas, said: “We know the colder months can be tough on a lot of people and there isn’t always advice readily available.

“The Post Office Pop-Ups provide help on lots of topics such as budget planning, energy debt advice, help with accessing energy debt write-off grants, and energy efficiency measures.

“Grants, fund money and energy advice services are also available through the Trust – with donations from British Gas topping £200m since 2004 – as well as providing direct support to struggling customers with matched debt repayments and non-repayable credit.”

The study also found rising costs, difficulty managing finances, and fear of disconnection were among the main concerns when it comes to paying energy bills this winter | Shutterstock

Tougher coming winter months

The study also found rising costs, difficulty managing finances, and fear of disconnection were among the main concerns when it comes to paying energy bills this winter.

When speaking to someone about getting support, 26 per cent would want a face-to-face conversation.

But 35 per cent admit they find it difficult to talk about the struggles they face when paying their energy bills.

Of those who have previously got help, 35 per cent turned to friends or family, 27 per cent used Government schemes, and 24 per cent sought financial advice or counselling.

And according to the OnePoll.com data, half found it easy sourcing this information.

Exactly six in 10 of all respondents think there should be more support programmes to help people managing rising energy costs.

Jessica Taplin, chief executive of British Gas Energy Trust, said: “We know some consumers really want face to face advice, so these pop-ups are just one way we’re helping those already struggling with rising living costs this winter.

“We offer energy debt write-off grants through our Individuals and Families Fund, open now, and Energy Support Fund, opening 4th of November, to households facing fuel poverty, among other criteria."

Simon Lambert, commercial and operations director at Post Office, said: “Every week, more than a million energy customers visit our branches to pay bills or top up.

“These pop-ups – held in London, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leicester, Leeds, Newport and Stockport - are a fantastic way to connect customers with the additional support they may need this winter.”