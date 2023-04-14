Heardle is the music game akin to Wordle, where guessing a song as quickly as you can, gets you more points. Here are clues and the answer for April 14

Today’s (April 14) Heardle answer has been revealed and the mystery song is courtesy of a former teen sensation. She has also ventured into acting, pursuing television and Broadway. She made her stage debut as Nina Rosario in the musical In The Heights (2010), and her feature film debut as the titular character in Sparkle (2012)

Today’s mystery singer rose to fame in 2007 after winning the sixth season of American Idol at age 17, becoming the youngest winner in the series’ history. She is the only American Idol contestant to have her first five singles reach the top 20 in the United States.

If you’ve never played, Heardle is a music game you can play via a website app where you listen to the introduction of a song, with the goal of the game to guess the artist and title in as few turns as possible.

You can get multiple skips to reveal more of the song, up to a maximum of 16 seconds. Skip after that and the song is revealed giving you a grand total of zero points.

Of course, the quicker you guess the song and the fewer skips you use, the more points you will receive. Most songs provided on the app are tunes released in the last 10 years, so you need to brush up on recent music to be successful.

However, older music lovers still stand a chance, as remastered tracks also make it on the app. If you have had too many attempts to guess the tune and don’t want to lose your winning streak, scroll down for the answer…

What is today’s Heardle song? (April 14)

Today’s Heardle is: Tattoo - Jordin Sparks (2007)

Heardle - Spotify’s audible answer to the runaway success of Worldle