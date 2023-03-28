Heardle is the music game akin to Wordle, where guessing a song as quick as you can, gets you more points. Here’s the answer for March 28.

Today’s Heardle answer has been revealed and the answer of today’s (March 28) mystery song is courtesy of a very successful French DJ. And no, it is not David Guetta before you potentially guess too hastily!

Today’s mystery DJ has been active since 2015, and is only 26 years old. He is credited with using multiple genres in his music, and has dabbled in Housedeep, housetropical, housetech house.

Heardle is a music game you can play via a website app where you listen to the introduction of a song, with the goal of the game to guess the artist and title in as few turns as possible.

You can get multiple skips to reveal more of the song, up to a maximum of 16 seconds. Skip after that and the song is revealed giving you a grand total of 0 points.

Of course, the quicker you guess the song and the fewer skips you use, the more points you will receive. Most songs provided on the app are tunes released in the last 10 years, so you need to brush up on recent music to be successful.

However, older generations still stand a chance, as remastered tracks also make it on the app, such as today’s song. If you have had too many attempts to guess the tune and don’t want to lose your winning streak, scroll down for the answer…

What is today’s Heardle song? (March 28)

Today’s Heardle is: This Girl (Kungs Vs. Cookin’ On 3 Burners) - Kungs, Cookin’ On 3 Burners (2016)

Heardle - Spotify’s audible answer to the runaway success of Worldle