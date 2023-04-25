Heinz has renamed its classic ketchup in honour of King Charles’ upcoming coronation. The brand’s tomato-flavoured condiment will go by Kingchup amid the royal festivities.

King Charles’ coronation is set to take place on May 6, with a number of brands having already unveiled themed releases in celebration of the historical moment. Now it seems Heinz’s classic ketchup will, too, get a royal name for a limited time.

The celebratory tomato ketchup has been bestowed the Kingchup name to reflect King Charles’ crowning that will take place next weekend. The name will not feature across all the brand’s ketchup bottles but will instead appear on special-edition bottles.

There is a limited number of the coronation bottles, with each one numbered , noting its feature in the short supply. Heinz has, of course, reserved the first edition for His Majesty, but lucky Brits could also be able to get their hands on a bottle.

We break down where royal fans can track down Heinz’s Kingchup so they can enjoy the regal-themed condiment within their coronation celebrations.

Where to buy Heinz’s royal Kingchup sauce

Those wanting to bag a Kingchup bottle for their coronation festivities will be able to find it on the Heinz website . The royal edition bottle will be exclusively sold on the site from 9am tomorrow, April 26.