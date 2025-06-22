Don’t miss the hilarious moment a Yorkshire man’s swimming trunks dissolve as he swims around his holiday pool in Mexico.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shots! TV ’s Caught on Camera episodes share clips of funny and touching, real-life videos from across the country. In this episode , we take a look at hilarious viral moments including a man realising his swimming trunks are disappearing, a brother's panic as a bat flies around a bedroom and a shopper being hit in the face by a pigeon.

Video footage shows the hilarious moment a man realises he’s wearing dissolvable swimming trunks while splashing around in a pool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The British man was on holiday in Mexico when he decided to take a dip. It wasn’t long before he noticed that his shorts were disappearing before everyone's eyes. His wife had set him up with a prank pair of disappearing shorts, designed to dissolve in water. She laid the shorts out on his bed that morning in preparation for his swim.

In the episode, we hear background laughter as everyone realises the man’s fate. The man then says: “Did you buy them Danny? I’m gonna kill you.” Before erupting into laughter himself.

He and his family continue to laugh as what’s left of the dissolvable shorts float to the poolside edge. Someone then picks up the shorts and pops them on the man’s head. He then asks for someone to bring him a towel.

Go to Shots! TV or tune into Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565 for more true crime, football, and quirky UK content. Keep up with our latest videos, episodes and series by signing up to Shots TV! Newsletter here .