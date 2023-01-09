Holly Willoughby shocked fans in new Instagram video where she lets eight-year old son cut her hair

Holly Willoughby shocked fans on Sunday night (January, 8) when she published a new video on Instagram in which she entrusted her young son to cut her hair. The tense video featured her eightyear old son taking the scissors to her hair for a new look.

The caption of the video read: “Chester decided it was time…When your right year old gets hold of the scissors…” This led to many fans taking to the comment section on the video to commend Willoughby with one writing: “You are very brave!”.

Another fan commented predicting that the outcome may not be the presenters desired new look writing: “This looks like it won’t end well!! Justsaying xx”. A professional hairdresser also took to the comments to state their fear: “As a hairdresser this is giving me the fear.”

In the video, you can hear the 41-year old presenter saying: “Are you ready Chester? You’re cutting my hair! Make it nice and straight,’ in the clip, which ensured to draw criticism from her followers.”

TV personality Holly Willoughby, who co-hosts ITV's This Morning programme with Phillip Schofield, went to school in Horsham. She was a student at the College of Richard Collyer.

Eagle eyed fans were quick to point out that you can see another person in the video and presumed it was a hairdresser. With one fan commenting: “as if there’s not a professional hairdresser nearby”.

