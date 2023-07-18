Holly Willoughby has left This Morning without saying goodbye to viewers for her summer break as it’s reported the presenter is “looking to the future”. The television personality, 42, began her annual summer break from the ITV show earlier this month, but surprised viewers without saying goodbye.

Fans were surprised that Willoughby didn’t announce her temporary departure, as Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary have taken her place for the summer break. Some loyal viewers of the ITV daytime show branded the presenter “rude” for not sharing a usual friendly sign off to mark her summer holidays, with many speculating she may not return to the programme.

It comes just weeks after the daytime show was engulfed in scandal following Phillip Schofield’s departure in May. It emerged Schofield had previously had an affair with a much younger colleague during his time at This Morning, which he did not disclose to show bosses or his colleagues.

Willoughby faced backlash after Schofield announced he would be standing down from the programme, following rumours of a feud between the pair. Days after Schofield stood down, he released a shocking statement saying he had lied about his affair, with Willoughby revealing she had asked him if the rumours were true, saying: “It’s been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie.”

Willoughby is looking to focus on her family, including her three children Harry, 14, Belle, 12 and Chester, 8, with her husband Dan Baldwin. According to reports, the presenter is looking to be a “full-time mum” during the summer break.

An insider told New! magazine: “She appreciates her family more than ever right now… the last couple of months have been really stressful and it’s highlighted for her the importance of family. She will be thinking about the future and making sure her family is priority.”

Willoughby will be reportedly using her time off to “reassess her priorities” and “decide her next move and her future on the show”. The television presenter has reportedly been left “exhausted by everything that has happened” whilst also suggesting she might make a “quick exit” and that not saying goodbye could be her way of “bowing out quietly”.

ITV previously stated Holly Willoughby will not be leaving the show despite the fallout from the Schofield scandal. Willoughby was dragged into the headlines after Schofield admitted to the affair, before saying he had tried reaching out to his fellow colleague. He said: “The last time we had a conversation was when I texted Holly and said, ‘Don’t reply’ – this was after the statement last week – ‘Don’t reply, you’re probably not allowed to, but I am deeply deeply sorry that I lied to you,’.”