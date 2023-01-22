Snapchat has a function that allows its users to block one another - here’s how you can find out if someone has restricted what you see on the social media channel.

As a way to protect its users from spam, abusive messages and scams, Snapchat has a blocking function. The privacy add-on is used to cease communication with another user, though there is no official alert that notifies people that they have been blocked.

For those once in deep conversation with someone, but recently found only radio silence - there’s a chance you may have been put on their restricted list. As the feature is used as a form of protection at the individual’s discretion, there is no way that you can reverse this unless they unblock you themselves.

Advertisement

Despite the fact Snapchat users are not told directly when this has happened, there are some huge telltale signs to keep an eye out for. Tips and tricks range from using a friend’s account to searching for their username on the social platform.

Most Popular

There is also a growing confusion amongst the user base when it comes to finding out whether they have been blocked or simply deleted as a friend. That is because there are very small and barely noticeable differences.

Advertisement

Here is everything you need to know about how Snapchat users can tell if a friend has blocked them on the app. It also includes details so you can find out whether you have simply been deleted as a friend instead.

How to tell if you have been blocked by a user on Snapchat

Advertisement

Search for their full name or Snapchat username

Advertisement

Launch Snapchat on your mobile device.

Tap on the search bar tool in the top left corner.

Search for your friends name or Snapchat username.

If the account does not show up, you have either been blocked or they have deleted their Snapchat account.

If the account does show up, you have not been blocked but you have been removed from their Snapchat friends list.

Check previous Snapchat conversations with the account

Advertisement

Launch Snapchat on your mobile device.

Go to the chat bar at the bottom of your screen.

Search for your previous conversations with the Snapchat account using the search icon in the top left corner.

If you are able to see your chat history, try sending them a message.

If you receive the automated response “Failed to send your message, tap to try again”, chances are you have been blocked by the Snapchat user.

Check your Snapchat friendship status with the account

Advertisement

Launch Snapchat on your mobile device.

Select a conversation with the Snapchat user.

Tap ‘add’ at the top right hand corner to send a friend request.

If you receive the warning message “Sorry, Couldn’t find the person” it’s likely you have been blocked by the account on Snapchat.

Use a friends phone and Snapchat account

Advertisement

Launch Snapchat on the friend’s mobile device.

Try searching for the Snapchat user’s real name or username.

If the account appears on their phone but not on yours, you have been blocked.

Check Snapchat stories

Advertisement