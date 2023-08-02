Boris Johnson is reportedly in talks to appear on I’m A Celebrity although it’s believed he is set to turn down the lucrative offer

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is reportedly in talks for a sensational stint on ITV reality show I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! a year after his former cabinet minister, Matt Hancock, appeared on the show.

Johnson is thought to have pushed for a deal which would blow Hancock’s £320,000 appearance fee out of the water - but it’s believed he will turn down the invitation after making enough cash from after-dinner speeches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to The Mirror, one source said: “He’s not looking likely. The truth is he doesn’t need the cash as much as he did before, thanks to his income from speeches and, of course, he still thinks he’s going to stage some sort of political comeback at some stage.”

Most Popular

Whilst looking unlikely, it’s not entirely out of the question that he will appear on the show. He would follow his father Stanley, who appeared on the ITV hit in 2017 alongside the likes of Georgia Toffolo and Jennie McAlpine.

It’s believed that ITV first approached Mr Johnson’s team weeks ago to test the water and gauge his interest about appearing, but he declined their advances. A spokesperson for Mr Johnson told the newspaper: “Boris is not doing this programme and is not in talks to do so.”