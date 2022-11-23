The public decided that it was Boy George’s time to leave the I’m a Celeb jungle

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! Said goodbye to their fourth contestant last night. The show returned earlier this month with Ant and Dec at the helm to mark the series’ 20th year on air. This series is extra special as the show returned to the Australian jungle for the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the famous faces entering the jungle were 80s pop sensation Boy George and England Rugby Union star Mike Tindall MBE. ITV also finally snapped up former Radio 1 DJ Chris Moyles after years of trying to sign him and Jill Scott - who retired from professional football after England’s heroic Euro 2022 win - is also taking part in this year’s series.

Advertisement

So far, controversial entry, Matt Hancock , MP, has done six consecutive bushtucker trials. The disgraced former Health Secretary caused chaos amongst the camp, while it seems like he has won over comedian Seann Walsh, contestants including Moyles and Boy George remained suspicious.

Most Popular

So, who was the fourth person to leave I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2022? Here’s everything you need to know.

Advertisement

Who left I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! last night?

Pop star Boy George was the fourth contestant to be eliminated from I’m A Celeb 2022. Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly announced that the Culture Club singer, 61, had the fewest votes and was asked to leave.

Advertisement

In his exit interview, Boy George told the Geordie duo: “I am sort of ready, I’ve had an amazing time, I’ve done a lot of things I never thought I’d do. I had to forget who I was for the whole time I was in here, I had to let it go. It was quite interesting to get over it. To just go ‘I’m in the jungle, I have no control.’ I’m so looking forward to getting back in control. It wasn’t easy at all but after a while you kind of just float into it.”

Boy George also reflected on having former health secretary Matt Hancock as a campmate, saying: “Having Matt in here was really challenging for a lot of reasons… By the way, he’s just a person. In here he’s just a person, he mucked in, he was really really doing a lot to help everyone, so I can’t judge him on that.”

Advertisement

How to Watch I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

You can watch the show every night on ITV and STV at 9pm. However, if you miss an episode fear not as they will be available on the ITV Hub which can be accessed on your phone, computer, tablet or some TV’s.

Advertisement

Boy George I’m a Celeb (ITV Images)

Who remains in the I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Jungle?

Advertisement

Mike Tindall

Former Rugby Union player Mike Tindall played for Bath and Gloucester during his career and was part of England’s 2003 World Cup winning team. He is also married to Princess Anne’s daughter Zara, making him the first member of the royal family to enter the jungle. He said his Rugby friends would “stitch him up” and vote him into all the challenges.

Advertisement

Jill Scott

The former Lioness just lifted the Euro 2022 trophy, and decided to take on the Jungle next. Scott announced her retirement from football earlier this year after a massive career including over 150 appearances for long-time club Manchester City.

Advertisement

On her entering the jungle she said: “I am intrigued as to how I will react in the trials. I don’t like rats or snakes and if I had to be underground that would be scary.”

Jill Scott

Advertisement

Chris Moyles

The former Radio 1 DJ spoke on how he will manage in the Jungle and said: “There’s lots of everything in this country, like sport and beer and I am not scared of sport or beer. So I think I will be alright.

Advertisement

"Now I don’t know why I said yes. But I am a huge fan of the show and I know what I am letting myself in for. My friends who have done it before have told me I will have a great time.”

Babatunde Aleshe

Advertisement

The British actor and comedian may be less of a class clown and more of a camp coward in this year’s series. Aleshe said that it took several attempts to get him on the show due to his fear of "absolutely everything".

Matt Hancock

Advertisement

The former Health Secretary has caused quite a stir with his arrival in the jungle, while he was not included in the traditional cast photo he did however arrive a few days after the show started and has had his fair share of bushtucker trials already.

Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock is currently a contestant on reality TV show 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here' - here's what would The Star's readers like to see him and the other camp members take on.

Advertisement

Hancock has been suspended from the Conservative Party as a result of his participation in the show.

Owen Warner

Advertisement

Known for playing the role of Romeo Nightingale in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks, Warner admitted that he has a phobia of snakes but came into the jungle with a resilient attitude.

He said: “If someone is out of order, then I will say something. But I don’t want it to cause any tension and hopefully they will stop. I don’t think I will cry either in the jungle but then again I cry at most films and sometimes even new food.”

Advertisement

Sean Walsh