A fraudster who ran a website which let criminals pose as bank staff to scam Brits has been jailed

Chelsie Sewell
Published 19th May 2023, 12:36 BST

A fraudster responsible for running a multimillion-pound website used to scam people into handing over their bank details has been jailed. Tejay Fletcher, 35, pleaded guilty to running the iSpoof website which allowed criminals to appear as if they were calling from banks, tax offices and other official bodies in an attempt to defraud victims.

The scammers posed as representatives from banks including Barclays, Santander, HSBC, Lloyds, Halifax, First Direct, NatWest, Nationwide and TSB. The total losses of frauds enabled by iSpoof in the UK alone exceeded £43m, with total global losses estimated to be at least £100m.

Fletcher was sentenced to 13 years and four months on May 19. The Metropolitan Police caught him following their  ‘largest-ever’ fraud investigation.

    The 35-year-old pleaded guilty to making or supplying articles for use in fraud, encouraging or assisting the commission of an offence, possessing criminal property and transferring criminal property, during a previous appearance at Southwark Crown Court in April.

