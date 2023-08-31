Jack Sonni: Dire Straits guitar legend dies at the age of 68

It is understood that the rock legend had been suffering from ill health.

Dire Straits guitarist Jack Sonni has died at the age of 68. The legendary guitarist’s death was announced by the London band in a social media post on Thursday (August 31).

Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, the band posted a black and white photo of Soni with the words “#JackSonni Rest In Peace #DireStraits“.

Sonni was known as “the other guitarist” during the Dire Straits’ Brothers in Arms era. Brothers in Arms was the fifth album that was released by the band in 1985.

The cause of Sonni’s death is not known. But earlier this week Dire Straits Legacy, an official group of musicians who formerly toured with the band, announced the guitarist had been suffering from ill health in a social media post.

Jack Sonni was known as “the other guitarist” during the London band’s Brothers in Arms era. Source: https://commons.wikimedia.org/

The post read: “Dear fans, unfortunately, Jack Sonni will not be able to participate in our next gigs because of health problems. Jack get better soon, we are waiting for you! With love, the DSL family.”