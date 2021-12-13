Join Coca Cola's Hero the Driver campaign, just launched with Spencer Matthews

TV personality, entrepreneur and renowned teetotaller, Spencer Matthews, is the face of this year's Hero The Driver initiative from Coca-Cola Great Britain.

Recognition of the role of designated driver is rarely given the status it deserves, so this campaign celebrates the nation's unsung heroes by offering them a free second drink when they buy a Coca-Cola Original Taste, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar or Diet Coke in participating pubs.

Hero the Driver is an initiative that celebrates and rewards willing drivers by offering a free second drink when they purchase specified Coca-Cola drinks in up to 9,500 participating licensed venues, including pub chains Greene King and Whitbread.

Drink and driving - safety information

Spencer Matthews is often the designated driver, as he became teetotal over a year ago.

To kick off the initiative, Spencer visited one of his favourite London pubs, Greene King’s Glassblower Pub in Piccadilly, to enjoy a Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.

The Hero the Driver campaign is running in thousands of pubs and bars across the country.

Nearest participating venues can be found by visiting www.herothedriver/pubfinder.

Coca-Cola is also bringing Christmas magic to the streets of London, to celebrate the real magic of community and togetherness.