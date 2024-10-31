Keeping our animals safe on Bonfire Night
Andrew Riddel, Director of the Wolds Wildlife Park at Horncastle and his team will be on standby to protect their animals from stray fireworks and he urged others keep their pets and livestock safe.
He said: "A number of our keepers will mount night patrols, on the lookout for stray fireworks that could put our animals’ safety at risk and caring for any animals that may become distressed.”
“The animals will have an early night, and be safe and secure before any loud bangs can upset them,” he added.
The keepers will even be armed with fire extinguishers just in case of stray embers.
Andrew said: “It’s not just our animals that suffer the effects of fireworks, it’s all animals. Fireworks can be a huge source of fear and distress.
"Please be courteous towards neighbours with animals and also animals living or housed near to where you are letting fireworks off. Let your neighbours know if you are planning to let them off in your garden, or better still only attend an organised event that uses silent fireworks.”
Wolds Wildlife Park is looking forward to opening its gates and welcoming visitors again in early December 2024.