Kevin Spacey, star of House of Cards and The Usual Suspects, is set to stand trial in the UK at the Old Bailey in London for seven additional sex charges.

The latest seven charges all relate to the same man, who is the fourth person to have brought allegations of sexual assault against the two-time Oscar winner in the UK.

In July, the 63-year-old appeared at the Old Bailey where he denied five separate allegations from three different men.

The new charges all relate to sex offences. He faces three charges of sexual assault, three for indecent assault and one count of engaging in unconsensual sexual activity.

Spacey is perhaps best known for his role as Frank Underwood in the US political drama, House of Cards . He has had various other high-profile roles in films such as Seven, Baby Driver and The Usual Suspects.

Rosemary Ainslie, the head of the Crime Prosecution Service’s special crime division, said: “The CPS has authorised additional criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 63, for a number of sexual assaults against one man between 2001 and 2004.

“The CPS has also authorised one charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. The authority to charge follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan police in its investigation.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

