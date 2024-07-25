Key workers purchase dream home with deposit contribution scheme at Lincolnshire development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A couple has moved up the property ladder having used their key worker status to secure their dream home in Bourne.

Karen (55) and Craig Mellows (56), a Hospital Ward Clerk and a Warehouse Manager respectively have settled into their three bedroom Denby style property at Barratt Homes at Bourne, with their dog, Ollie, to be closer to their family.

The couple utilised Barratt Homes’ Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme to help them make the move. Introduced as a thank you to all key workers that continued to support their communities and remained in the workplace throughout the pandemic, the scheme offers a contribution of £1,000 towards the buyer’s deposit for every £20,000 spent on a new home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked about their new home, Karen and Craig said: “One of our top priorities when looking for a new house was the location. We wanted to live within walking distance of our daughter and newborn granddaughter, but Bourne offers so much more on top of that.

B&DWC - SGB-218 - Karen, Craig and their dog Ollie sitting in their living room

“The local area is quiet, yet there is so much to do on the doorstep. Everyone we know in Bourne is polite and very friendly, and the whole community has a sense of pride which keeps the area looking well kept.

“We loved the style of our new home and with everything being up to date and modern, we very rarely, if ever, have to worry about maintenance. Moving from an older property as well we’ve noticed just how more energy efficient our new home is.

“Barratt Homes has been very supportive along the way and the Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme is a very nice touch, rewarding hard-working people. The scheme enabled us to move more smoothly and we couldn’t be happier.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barratt Homes at Bourne is located within walking distance to the centre of Bourne, surrounded by green open space. The development is built with convenience in mind with shops restaurants and bars, as well as Ofsted-rated “Outstanding” schools all close by.

B&DWC - SGB-266 - Karen and Craig walking through the Bourne based development

Will Phair, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “Our Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme has assisted many new homebuyers since its launch, and we’re delighted to hear it’s helped Karen and Craig speed up their journey to a new home in Bourne.

“We have expertly trained Sales Advisers on hand to assist with moving and ensure that everything goes smoothly.

“For anyone interested in the properties available at Bourne, we would encourage them to visit the development to see the homes on offer and ask our Sales Advisers about the various schemes available.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad