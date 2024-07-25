Key workers purchase dream home with deposit contribution scheme at Lincolnshire development
Karen (55) and Craig Mellows (56), a Hospital Ward Clerk and a Warehouse Manager respectively have settled into their three bedroom Denby style property at Barratt Homes at Bourne, with their dog, Ollie, to be closer to their family.
The couple utilised Barratt Homes’ Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme to help them make the move. Introduced as a thank you to all key workers that continued to support their communities and remained in the workplace throughout the pandemic, the scheme offers a contribution of £1,000 towards the buyer’s deposit for every £20,000 spent on a new home.
When asked about their new home, Karen and Craig said: “One of our top priorities when looking for a new house was the location. We wanted to live within walking distance of our daughter and newborn granddaughter, but Bourne offers so much more on top of that.
“The local area is quiet, yet there is so much to do on the doorstep. Everyone we know in Bourne is polite and very friendly, and the whole community has a sense of pride which keeps the area looking well kept.
“We loved the style of our new home and with everything being up to date and modern, we very rarely, if ever, have to worry about maintenance. Moving from an older property as well we’ve noticed just how more energy efficient our new home is.
“Barratt Homes has been very supportive along the way and the Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme is a very nice touch, rewarding hard-working people. The scheme enabled us to move more smoothly and we couldn’t be happier.”
Barratt Homes at Bourne is located within walking distance to the centre of Bourne, surrounded by green open space. The development is built with convenience in mind with shops restaurants and bars, as well as Ofsted-rated “Outstanding” schools all close by.
Will Phair, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “Our Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme has assisted many new homebuyers since its launch, and we’re delighted to hear it’s helped Karen and Craig speed up their journey to a new home in Bourne.
“We have expertly trained Sales Advisers on hand to assist with moving and ensure that everything goes smoothly.
“For anyone interested in the properties available at Bourne, we would encourage them to visit the development to see the homes on offer and ask our Sales Advisers about the various schemes available.”
Barratt Homes at Bourne currently has a range of three and four bedroom homes available.For more information about any developments in the county, call the sales team on 033 3355 8484 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in Lincolnshire.
