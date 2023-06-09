Register
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended from party after complaint over conduct

Shadow minister Bambos Charalambous has been suspended as a Labour MP after a complaint about his conduct.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 9th Jun 2023, 14:56 BST

The MP has been suspended after a formal complaint was made to Labour’s complaint process, and an investigation was then launched. In response to the suspension, Mr Charalambous said there was an allegation "that requires investigation by the Labour Party.

He tweeted: “I am aware that there is an allegation that requires investigation by the Labour Party. It is right and proper that the process is allowed to take place. I will cooperate fully and play my full part. It is not appropriate to say anything further at this time.”

Mr Charalambous is a shadow Foreign Office minister in Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s top team and has had the party whip removed, pending the investigation. He will not be part of the Labour party within Parliament while the investigation is ongoing, although he remains the MP for Enfield Southgate, and will sit as an independent.

    Neither Mr Charalambous nor Labour have commented on the nature of the complaint.

