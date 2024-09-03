Lincolnshire gardeners could be inadvertently attracting cats according to feline expert

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We are a nation of cat lovers and since the pandemic there are more cats living in homes in the UK than ever before.

But for some gardeners cats can be a pest, disturbing wildlife habitats, digging up plants and messing in borders.

Many gardeners put down humane repellents such as citrus to deter cats from making unwelcome visits, but why do they choose some gardens in particular in the first place?

Katie Gwilt, who is the UK's leading holistic cat expert says that there are many reasons that feline invaders could decide to make your garden their playground, including plants and herbs which actually ATTRACT the furry creatures.

Katie said: "Cats are the most wonderful pets, but for outside cats it is impossible for their owners to keep checking all the time on what they are doing. This can mean that they can get up to mischief in other people's gardens. And I hope that these insights will help shed light on why that is, and what gardeners can do to safely and kindly deter an unwelcome furry visitor."

Here are Katie's five top facts about cats and your garden:

1. Cats love mint, and any plant that is in the mint family which includes catnip - Many gardeners might not have a mint patch, but do you grow rosemary, oregano, lemon balm, basil or sage? All of these plants are part of the same family as mint and catnip, and will be sure to attract felines to your plot.

2. Crowded spaces - If a garden has less space to roll around a cat is less likely to cause damage to your prized beds. When planting out consider filling spaces rather than leaving gaps, and this should help stop any unwanted destruction.

3. Many of us have seen cats loitering around a bird feeder or box - It feels so upsetting doesn't it, thinking that the well-fed pet is hoping to snatch a wild bird. Well why not use some lemon juice, orange peel or other strong citrus around the feeder or box? This won't deter any birds, but it will make the cat think twice about visiting.

4. Deter a feline pest the natural way - Coffee grounds will keep cats away, and Katie also suggests black pepper which cats do not like. You could use the smell though in a spray that would need topping up from time to time. Prickly plants around gaps in the fence will also deter cats.

5. The cat isn't trying to be mean to you - For many gardeners a cat invasion can feel like a war, and cause untold stress on both sides. Katie suggests that reframing your view of the cat might help, and looking at the things you can fix to make your garden less cat-friendly is all part of this. Maybe try and find out a bit about your visiting cat, do they have a name?

Katie added: "Cats can roam freely by law and it is illegal to put anything toxic out for them. Any deterrent needs to not cause harm, injury, distress or pain to the cat.

"You should also avoid using water pistols to deter cats, but clapping your hands is a good noise to surprise them instead. Cat owners please neuter your cats (especially the boys) as this will help prevent wandering."