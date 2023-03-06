The concert at Wembley Stadium in support of those affected by the war in Ukraine is set to follow the style of the famous 1985 Live Aid gig

A Live Aid style concert in support of Ukraine is reportedly in the works, with many of the biggest names in music linked. The gig is expected to take place at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium.

Other acts rumoured to play at the event include Florence and the Machine and Adele. The Killers and U2 have also been linked.

A source told a national newspaper: "It’s something people have wanted to do for a while, but a date has now been nailed down and booked at Wembley Stadium. Invitations to perform are going out thick and fast to the biggest names in the business.”

The rumoured date for the gig is June 24. This means it would coincide with Glastonbury Festival, something which has led to potential issues in scheduling with artists.

The gig is expected to follow the template of the 1985 Live Aid concert. Held at the old Wembley Stadium, the event raised money for victims of the Ethiopian Famine.

