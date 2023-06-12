Love Island welcomes two more bombshells this week - including a friend of a former Islander.

Two more bombshells will join the 2023 Love Island villa on Monday night (June 12). The duo will become the fourth and fifth bombshell additions to the 2023 series so far.

Some islanders’ heads may turn for the show’s latest bombshell arrivals. Charlotte Sumner and Leah Taylor are set to shake up the villa as the newest singletons to join the show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Their features on the dating series follows the first dumping of the season. George became the first Islander to leave over the weekend.

Most Popular

The show teased Charlotte and Leah’s arrival at the end of Sunday’s episode. Following the show, the Love Island social media pages shared a bit about the pair before their debut on our screens this evening.

Let’s get to know the two new Love Island bombshell’s a bit better

Meet Love Island 2023 bombshells Charlotte Sumner and Leah Taylor

Charlotte Sumner is a 30-year-old dental nurse who hails from Bournemouth. She describes herself to ITV2 ahead of her arrival into the villa as "fun", "genuine", and a "girls’ girl”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The second bombshell to join the villa is 27-year-old Leah Taylor, who is a business owner from Manchester. Leah is pals with former Love Island star Maura Higgins.