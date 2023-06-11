McDonald’s is slashing the price of two popular menu items by up to 70 per cent - but you’ll have to be quick if you want to take advantage of the deal.

McDonald’s is slashing the price of two fan favourites by up to 70 per cent. You’ll have to be quick if you want to take advantage of the deal, though, as it’s for one day only.

On Monday (June 12 2023) the Double McMuffin is up for grabs for £1.99 in the morning. After 11am, the classic Quarter Pounder with Cheese will be available for just £1.49 from 11am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For breakfast, customers can bag a “true menu legend” for a discounted price as the Double McMuffin will be available for just £1.99, saving £1.60. McDonald’s lovers can choose between bacon or sausage, complimented with a free range egg and a slice of cheese, all tucked between a freshly toasted English muffin.

Most Popular

A staple for many, McDonald’s fans can grab a Quarter Pounder with Cheese for £1.49, saving £2.90 – saving almost 70 per cent. Whether it’s for lunch or dinner, the 100per cent beef quarter-pound patty is accompanied with two slices of cheese, onions, pickles, mustard and a dollop of tomato ketchup in a sesame seed bun.

Fans can bag nearly 70 per cent off a Quarter Pounder for one day only.

Both deals are available exclusively via the McDonald’s App . Customers will also be able to earn points when they purchase one of these deals by opting into MyMcDonald’s Rewards.