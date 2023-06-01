A newborn donkey that went missing after being taken away from her mother has been found.

A newborn donkey that went missing has been found after being taken from a field more than two weeks ago. Two-month old Moon was taken from the field on May 15.

The field at Miller’s Ark in Hook, Hampshire, was where the newborn was taken away from her mother. Farm owner Elizabeth posted on Facebook, concerned over the fact the newborn might not survive without her mother.

Despite the odds, Moon showed her resilience as she survived over two weeks without her mother. She was found in good health after being recovered in Buckinghamshire.

In a Facebook post, Elizabeth wrote: "Yesterday evening we travelled to Buckinghamshire, liaised with Thames Valley Police and have recovered little Moon. We are beyond thrilled and Mum and foal are finally back together.

“Moon appears to be in good health, thank heaven, and we will make sure that Moon and her mum Astra get lots of love and care as they re-discover each other. It is because of all of you, amazing people, who have supported Moon, Astra and the team at Miller’s Ark, sharing this story far and wide - and now you have brought her home.