Radio 1 presenter and former member of the Saturdays, Mollie King, has welcomed a baby daughter into the world with her husband, Stuart Broad.

Mollie King and Stuart Broad have confirmed the birth of their baby daughter in a post on Instagram. The post was made public on November 24, with the caption “Welcome to the world Annabella Broad. We have never been so in love”.

King uploaded two photos on Instagram to mark the occasion. The first showed her cradling her daughter, while the second showed her partner kissing and cuddling the baby.

King was congratulated by her former bandmates and Radio 1 workmates on Instagram. Una Healy said “I am already so in love with her forever”, while Rochelle Humes simply wrote “Gorgeous” - both were former members of the Saturdays.

BBC Radio colleague Zoe Ball commented “congratulations! ahhh there’s no love like it”, with Radio 1 DJ Jordan North writing “Congratulations to you both! Amazing”. She was also congratulated by co-presenter Matthew Edmondson, who put “What a gorgeous name, and a gorgeous little baby! Love to you all”.

King revealed the gender of her baby in a previous Instagram post in October, taken at a gender reveal party. In the post, she wrote: “Last weekend we got our families together for a little celebration that we’ll never forget.

“For months our families have been predicting and guessing the gender of the baby but it’s been so lovely to have that just between us. Our due date is really creeping up now, we can’t believe how close it is, so last weekend felt like the right time to get everyone together and reveal it.”

